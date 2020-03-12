Valdosta City Schools suspends all middle and high school sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta City Schools say all middle and high school spring athletics have been suspended indefinitely, following recommendations from the Georgia High School Association.

"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we walk through these unchartered times. As always, the safety and well being of our students, faculty and staff will be at the forefront of all decision making," said Dr. William "Todd" Cason, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools.

VCS also say district and school officials will meet early Friday morning to discuss Governor Brian Kemp’s recommendations for future school closures. They say an official statement will be released by the end of the day Friday.