Valdosta City school bus hit by pickup truck

August 8, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga.(WCTV) — A Valdosta City School bus with seven children on board was hit by a pickup truck Thursday morning, the Valdosta Police Department said.

No one on the bus was hurt; however, people in the pickup truck were taken to South Georgia Medical Center, police said. They're expected to be OK.

According to police, the bus turned left onto University Drive off of Bemiss Road, then the truck, which was traveling south on Bemiss, hit the bus near the passenger side rear wheel area.

Three people were in the truck, including a 2 year old not in a child safety seat.

Police gave both drivers a ticket: The bus driver got one for failing to yield, while the truck driver got a ticket for not having a child in a safety seat.

