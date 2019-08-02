Valdosta Community Back to School Block Party happening Saturday

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News
August 2, 2019
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta is gearing up to help families stock up on school supplies.
The second annual Community Back to School Block Party kicks off Saturday morning. Signs began popping up Friday afternoon to prepare for the day's activities.
Drexel Park will fill with school representatives, school supply giveaways, food and fun.
This year Valdosta City Schools will be providing free busing to the event. Starting at 8:30am Saturday morning, they'll be picking up riders at about a dozen locations.
Those locations are:
Buses will then leave from the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at 11:00am.
The block party will run from 9:00am-12:00pm at Drexel Park.