Valdosta Community Back to School Block Party happening Saturday

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 2, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Valdosta is gearing up to help families stock up on school supplies.

The second annual Community Back to School Block Party kicks off Saturday morning. Signs began popping up Friday afternoon to prepare for the day's activities.

Drexel Park will fill with school representatives, school supply giveaways, food and fun.

This year Valdosta City Schools will be providing free busing to the event. Starting at 8:30am Saturday morning, they'll be picking up riders at about a dozen locations.

Those locations are:

Horne Learning Center Parking Lot



Mildred Hunter Center Parking Lot



Ora Lee West Community Center Parking Lot



Piggly Wiggly/ Popeyes Parking Lot



Valloton Youth Complex Parking Lot



Old Winn Dixie Parking Lot



Habitat for Humanity



Money Tree ATM Store



Corner of Savannah Ave and Perkins Lane



Penske Truck Rental

