Valdosta Fire Department says space heater caused fire on Loch Laurel Street

December 17, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Fire Department says it put out a house fire on Loch Laurel Street early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters first got the call around 2:32 a.m. and then arrived on scene at 909 Loch Laurel Street within five minutes. Although the house was fully engulfed in flames, firefighters on scene were able to bring it under control.

Everybody in the house made it out before the department arrived. One person was taken to South Georgia Medical Center to get treatment for possible smoke inhalation.

There were a total of 14 VFD personnel on scene. The department says an activated space heater that was too close to a closet in the home caused the fire.

