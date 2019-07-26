Valdosta Fire Department battles flames at residence Friday morning

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 26, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valodsta Fire Department says no one was injured in a Friday morning fire on Pine Cone Circle.

VFD says first responders were dispatched at 11:35 a.m. and arrived two minutes later and found smoke visible from the structure.

Officials say the fire was located in the kitchen and was quickly put out.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was an unattended stove.

VFD did not disclose how much damage was done.