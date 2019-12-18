Valdosta Fire Department investigating early morning apartment fire

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Six Valdosta residents are now without a home after an early morning fire.

The Valdosta Fire Department was called to an apartment complex on the city's east side around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Fire officials arrived within a matter of minutes, to heavy smoke and flames outside the building.

Devin Dunham is one of the six residents out of his home. He said he happened to be up reading when he saw the orange glow of flames outside his balcony. That's when he called 9-1-1.

While he said not much can be saved, he's staying positive and continues to look ahead.

"We actually had a fire out here almost a year ago. It wasn't nearly this bad, it was just in one apartment and they were able to fix it, mostly. But I kind of had this feeling of, this is definitely a fire, this definitely needs my attention. Honestly, I was terrified but I had to make sure that people know what was going on, as well," Durham said. "In the end, no one was hurt, stuff is just stuff. Things can be replaced, and honestly, a lot of my faith is with it. I'm just someone that believes that, as long as we're together and no one was hurt, then we can always replace the things in our lives."

The fire department said no injuries were reported. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.