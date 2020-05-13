Valdosta Fire Department puts out Tuesday night blaze on West Savannah Avenue

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Fire Department says it put out a fire at a home on West Savannah Avenue late Tuesday night.

The department got the call about the fire at 1013 W. Savannah Ave. around 11:46 p.m. Crews arrived on scene within three minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, according to VFD.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within minutes. No injuries were reported, since all the people inside got out of the home before crews arrived.

The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia medical Center EMS helped on scene, VFD says. A total of 18 VFD personnel responded to the area.

VFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.