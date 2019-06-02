Valdosta Fire Department responds to a hotel fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga.---- Valdosta Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at a four-story hotel early Sunday morning.

VFD arriving on the scene at 1003 North St. Augustine Street in Valdosta a little after 4:30 in the morning.

Upon arrival, responding crew members found that the sprinkler system on the fourth floor had extinguished the small kitchen fire.

The fire crews remained on scene to assist with water removal personnel on scene.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.