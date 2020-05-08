Valdosta Fire Department puts out vacant house fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant house on West Adair Street late Thursday night, according to a city spokesperson.

According to public information officer Ashlyn Johnson, the department got the call about the fire at 828 W. Adair St. around 11:26 p.m. The first firetruck arrived within five minutes and found the vacant house entirely covered in flames.

Fire crews successfully brought the fire under control before it spread to neighboring homes.

The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS helped firefighters at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A total of 16 VFD personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported in this fire.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.