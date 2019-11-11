Valdosta Fire Department responds to house fire on East Magnolia Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta Fire Department responds to an early Sunday morning house fire on East Magnolia Street.

Officials say the call came in around 5:32 in the morning.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when the units arrived within five minutes of the call.

Firefighters contained the fire.

All residents of the home got of the house.

There are no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.