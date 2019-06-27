Valdosta Fire Department responds to overnight fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 27, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an overnight fire at Azalea Towers on Tara Drive early Thursday morning.

VFD says they received a call at 1:15 a.m. and arrived to the scene within six minutes.

Officials say once on the scene, firefighters found smoke and flames coming out of a third-floor window.

Authorities say the fire was quickly extinguished but led to the evacuation of nearly 60 residence.

VFD says the displaced residents were provided with temporary shelter at Morningside Baptist Church and one resident was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, but officials did not specify what for.

According to officials, an investigation into the fire is ongoing but preliminary indications are that the fire was a result of smoking.