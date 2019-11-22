Valdosta Fire Department hauls more than 700 bales of pine straw during tractor trailer fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Fire Department says it took about five hours to extinguish a tractor trailer fire early Friday morning at the intersection of East Central Avenue and North Lee Street.

The department says the call came in at 12:32 a.m., and fire crews arrived on scene within a few minutes. They found a tractor trailer, which was hauling bales of pine straw, on fire.

Most of the fire was under control by 12:40 a.m., according to the department. It took crews several hours to unload the trailer and thoroughly check the contents.

Firefighters had to unload more than 700 bales of pine straw from the trailer.

The fire was extinguished and all units cleared the scene at 5:50 a.m.

The department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

