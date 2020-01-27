Valdosta Fire Department says none injured following Monday house fire

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 27, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Fire Department says one person has been displaced but no one was injured following a structure fire in the 600 block of McDougal Street on Monday night.

VFD says they received a call regarding a fire at 8:03 p.m. and the first units responded within five minutes, reporting seeing smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was determined to be the use of the non-functional fireplace.