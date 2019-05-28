Valdosta Fire puts old home to use in live fire training

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Fire crews battled flames in Valdosta on Tuesday to be better prepared for disasters.

On Tuesday, the Valdsota Fire Department held a live fire training, putting a condemned home to good use.

The home, located on the south side of Valdosta, is set to be rebuilt by the Neighborhood Development Department using the Community Development Block Grant. Before the building is demolished, the fire department took its training inside.

"We see the fire, we read the smoke, see exactly where we think it is, we go in," said Justin Howard with the Valdosta Fire Department. "Understand how the conditions are, how they move, when things get bad knowing what to do."

The fire department holds training like this annually, but it's not too often they get a chance to use an actual home. Instead it's usually held in a fixed, controlled building. The department took about three weeks preparing the building by removing doors, windows and asbestos.

While these homes can make training more realistic, there is still more room for the unknown, and a potential for dangerous situations.

"It is the best training we can ever get, but in turn it's also the most dangerous training we can ever get," said Lieutenant in Training Justin Ply. "Something like this we don't know how the building is going to react, but we take measures to prevent anything like that happening."

Even during training hot South Georgia temperatures can create their own challenges.

"Anytime we have an event like this we'll have to bring in additional man power to help, so we can rotate our guys through our rehabilitation program," Ply said.

The rehabilitation stations allow for crews to check vital signs and get dehydrated. Ply added that every firefighter is required to stop at rehab after ever rotation.

This is the first time in two years the department has been able to use a real home to conduct training, giving the department a unique chance to turn training in to habit.

"I can tell my wife, hey I'm getting better and better, where you don't have to worry about me," Howard said. "When I'm out here, I'm coming back home safe and sound."

Valdosta fire said they are working with city staff to get more homes like this on the list for future training.