Valdosta Fire responds to rash of recent fires

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Fire Department responded to two fires within about 12 hours of each other.

On Wednesday night, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a commercial building on South Oak Street. Thursday morning VFD responded to another structure fire, this one at Langdale Forest Products on Madison highway.

No injuries were reported at either of the two fires, and the both are still under investigation.

The Thursday morning fire makes the sixth structure fire VFD has responded to this month alone.

Valdosta Fire officials said fires can come in waves, so you never know when they're going to strike.

VFD said with the latest commercial fires, a number of factors can play a part in how they started, and can take several weeks to complete the investigation.

Four of the last six structure fires were residential. Officials said the majority of those are started in kitchen from unattended cooking.

Battalion Chief James Clinkscales said, while it sounds simple, the best prevention is just paying attention.

"Not walking away, being there while you're cooking. Making sure you're cooking on a moderate heat, because a lot of people will cook, turn it up on a higher heat trying to cook it faster, trying to get it prepared," Clinkscales said. "Not paying attention, maybe on a cell phone or like I said, dealing with kids or pets. The fire can get away from them, and it just takes a matter of minutes."

While the temperatures may not feel like it, the holiday season is getting closer, and for many families that means more time in the kitchen. Valdosta Fire officials said it's important to keep these reminders in the back of your mind as we approach the holidays.