Rodemaker vows to keep fighting for his job after Tuesday board meeting

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 12, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – By a re-vote, Valdosta City School Board is seconding its decision to relieve high school football coach Alan Rodemaker later this year.

The school board met Tuesday night to reconsider, but a second 5-4 vote reaffirms his removal.

But many students, parents and Wildcat fans disapprove.

Rodemaker's attorney, Sam Dennis, tells WCTV they have not received a logical reason from district leaders as to why he's being let go, so they plan to take legal action.

"My plan right now is to represent Alan Rodemaker in every way possible, legally and ethically, including going to the courthouse and filing the appropriate lawsuit at the appropriate time," Dennis said.

Rodemaker has worked for Valdosta High School for nearly a decade now. As it stands today, his contract will come to an end in June.

But according to Dennis, he vows to keep fighting for his job.

"He’s disappointed," Dennis said. "But, you know, coach Rodemaker, he’s a fighter. And he’s someone who wants the right thing to happen. He’s not someone who’s going to simply accept illegal or unjust behavior, especially when it affects a community like the city of Valdosta."