Valdosta High football coach Rodemaker fired by Valdosta City School board

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 28, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta High School football coach Alan Rodemaker has been fired by the Valdosta City School Board Tuesday night following a 5-4 vote.

Rodemaker was named head coach prior to the 2016 season and went 36-17 in his four years with VHS. Rodemaker led the 'Cats to a state title in his inaugural campaign.

The Wildcats went 10-3 in 2019, falling in the third round of the Georgia high school playoffs to Richmond Hill, 16-14.

Rodemaker's son, Tate, committed to Florida State in December.

Rodemaker told WCTV's sister station WALB that he plans to speak with the superintendent and the team, including his son, about being let go and then decide what he plans to do next.

2020 will see both of the major schools in Valdosta have new head coaches. Former Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson announced his retirement following the Vikings appearance in the state title game.

LHS named Jamey DuBose head coach earlier this month.

This is a developing story.