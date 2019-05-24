Valdosta High seniors say 'so long' to alma mater

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta High seniors are saying 'farewell' before they toss their caps.

On Friday, members of the 2019 VHS Senior Class stopped by their alma mater to walk through the future graduates.

About two dozen graduating seniors visited SL Mason Friday dressed in cap and gown. They proceeded through hallways full of cheers and waves from elementary students and teachers.

The group said they hope the visit helps to pass along a little inspiration for the younger students, and push them to keep working hard.

"It kind of reminds me of when I was at school here, and just how I looked up to everyone," said senior Macee Chappuis. "Maybe seeing how important it is and how happy we all were to finally get through everything and to graduate."

Friday was the last day for Valdosta City Schools students. The graduation ceremony will be held Friday night.