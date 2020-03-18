Valdosta Italian restaurant closes for dining amid COVID-19 outbreak

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 18, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- With encouragement from state officials to take stronger safety precautions, Mom and Dad's Italian restaurant decided to close it's doors to dining Tuesday.

Restaurant owners Massimo and Jiuseppe Pistelli say they're temporarily changing their business model on the fly to make sure workers can keep their jobs during the outbreak, but customers don't have to miss they're favorite dishes.

Anyone not employed by Mom and Dad's will no longer be allowed inside the building for any reason. But take-out and delivery options are still available.

"This way we can keep them working so they can still make some money, and we can help and support their families, and we can still take care of our customers that have been so loyal to us over the many years," Massimo said.

Ashley Weesner, a server at Mom and Dad's, says she's grateful for the alternative.

"We're thankful for the bosses just because they're giving us an opportunity to work, and a lot of people are out of jobs right now currently," she said.

Massimo was born in Italy and moved to the U.S. in 1973 at the age of 14. He talks with family daily who are still living in the hard-hit country.

He says they're safe in Milano but still restricted to their homes.

"The only thing they see everyday is a car with a blow-horn that comes by telling them to stay inside," he said.

The Pistelli family says they feel the need to take action right now to prevent things here from getting as bad as in Italy. And they hope other local businesses will follow suit.

"We're in front of the wave. And if we don't choose to stand up to the wave, or get out of the way of it, then we're gonna get hit by it," Jiuseppe said.

And customers don't seem to mind the sudden change.

"I think it's good. I'm glad that they can stay in business and still provide food," said Eric Bennett, as he waited in his car for his order.

Lowndes County resident Chase Stokes said he hopes other businesses might take the same initiative.

"I think it's cool, and I mean, everybody's taking precautions to be safe like everyone's wearing gloves and trying to keep their distance," he said. "So I think it's a cool way to implement things for local businesses."

Jiuseppe says there were a few menu-items that did include ingredients imported from Italy. But those items will no longer be on the menu for now to ensure safety.

New delivery and take-out menus will be mailed out soon to local residents.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

