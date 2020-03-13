Parents react to school closures in Lowndes County, Valdosta

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- District and school officials announced Friday all Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools will close for at least 14 days beginning March 16.

"I feel that the safety of the staff and their students are first, so if this whole thing is that it's like dangerous for them, I'm agreeing with that. They need to close," Valdosta High School parent Rosie Wimslow said.

She and others are learning the news that Lowndes County schools will do the same.

"So I'm literally gonna be like you know, locked in the house with my kids," Lowndes County parent Brandy Dykes said.

Both Lowndes and Valdosta spring sporting activities are also suspended. All school facilities and athletic field are closed to the public.

"I thought initially that it was probably a little late," Dykes said. "I thought they probably should have closed them last week to really stunt the spread of the virus."

Schools remained open throughout the end of the week. Officials says the reason schools are not closing until Monday is to provide parents with time to make arrangements for their kids.

"They will spread it, they're kids," Dykes said. "I love my kids, but they spread germs. That's what kids do. And they're exposed to hundreds of other kids a day who are exposed to their families and everything their families are exposed to."

She says she and her family are preparing for whatever is to come.

