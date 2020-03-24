Valdosta Mayor: I've been very impressed with our restaurants

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Following an order for voluntary closure last Thursday, Lowndes County and Valdosta restaurants are now forced to close dine-in service for 14 days, starting March 24.

It was made mandatory by the Emergency Management Order issued Tuesday by Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Remerton, Hahira, Lake Park and Dasher.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said he is moved by the response of local businesses despite the inconvenience:

"I've been very impressed with our restaurants and any business that has re-invented themselves in this time. I think about a fitness center that is now doing online classes. I think about all the restaurants that are doing curbside, to-go. We're, we're truly impressed. And we'd also like to think on the backside of this crisis that those people are gonna come out stronger having invented a, kind of a new revenue stream for themselves as well. So continue to support local. Continue to support the restaurants in any way you can. But please, let's continue to practice social distancing and end this."

For the time being, city and county officials are still allowing curbside pick-ups and take-out ordering. However, residents are urged to voluntarily stay home.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.