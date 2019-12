By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta mayoral race has been deemed too close to call, and official results will come in on Friday.

Officials say they're awaiting provisional ballots to come in to call the race between Scott James Matheson and J.D. Rice.

Incumbent Ben Norton won the race for Valdosta City Council, defeating Adrian Rivers.