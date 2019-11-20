Valdosta Mayor's Motorcade collecting donations

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 20, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Azalea City is beginning to look more like the Land of Sweets.

The holiday spirit is taking over the South Georgia town with all new decorations around downtown. City officials said it has been more than ten years since downtown has gotten a fresh holiday look.

The new decorations aren't the only things helping to kick off the season of giving. The city is now taking donations for the Mayor's Motorcade.

The annual toy and gift drive helps to give back to those living in the community with developmental disabilities. The donations are given to those living at the Parkwood Development Center.

Mayor John Gayle said every year it's an inspiring event to be a part of, and one all the children look forward to every year.

"It's just very humbling," Gayle said. "You got to count your blessings when you see some of the needs that these children have. There's just no question about it, it's very humbling."

Gayle said through the event, they hope to bring Santa to those in need.

Donations can be made at City Hall and Fire Station 1.

The motorcade, with city officials and members of the fire department will donate the items on December 5.