Nearby incident prompts lockdown at Valdosta Middle School

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta Middle School was on lockdown due to an incident in a neighboring area, according to Valdosta City Schools.

The lockdown was announced around 1:50 p.m., then VCS said at 2:20 p.m. it was lifted.

VCS says the suspect is still at large from that incident. When Valdosta police told the school the suspect was no longer nearby, the lockdown was lifted.

Authorities say everyone inside of the school is accounted for and safe.

The school district says families have been alerted of the lockdown.

This is a developing story.

