Valdosta Police Department dismisses officer charged with child exploitation

By: WALB News 10
April 20, 2020
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office verified Monday that a police officer, Jeremyah ‘J. B.’ Jones in Valdosta has been arrested on a single count of computer child exploitation.
The officer has since been dismissed by the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
VPD offered this release on the case:
“'On behalf of the City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department, I am deeply saddened to hear about the arrest of former Lieutenant Jeremyah Jones,' said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
“Lt. Jones is a well-known individual throughout our community and has been employed with the Valdosta Police Department for 19 years. In light of the investigation, we have followed our internal protocol and policies as far as his employment with the City of Valdosta.
“Lt. Jones was placed on paid administrative leave on April 3, pending the outcome of the investigation. On April 14, our agency was made aware that the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office had obtained an arrest warrant for his arrest, so his employment with the City of Valdosta was terminated.
"Our agency fully cooperated with the investigation led by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. It is also important for the public to know that these allegations do not reflect the fine men and women who honorably serve our community on a daily basis. At this time, we will refrain from answering any questions or making any further statements, please refer those to the Sheriff’s Office.”