Valdosta Police Department dismisses officer charged with child exploitation

By: WALB News 10

April 20, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office verified Monday that a police officer, Jeremyah ‘J. B.’ Jones in Valdosta has been arrested on a single count of computer child exploitation.

The officer has since been dismissed by the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD offered this release on the case: