Valdosta Police Department holds active shooter training for students, community

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Gaining the skills many hope they'll never need; Valdosta State University Police held active shooter response training over the weekend.

It is a Citizens Response to Active Shooter Events training, designed to help everyone have an understanding of what to do in the worst case scenario.

As the VSU Police Chief says, we've seen these situations can happen anywhere from public events to shopping centers, so relying on law enforcement may not be enough.

Police officials say the course will go over some of what to expect if someone encounters an active shooter and how to respond.

They say the three most important things to do are: Avoid, deny and defend.

Avoid the shooter if at all possible, deny them access to where you are and, as a last resort, defend yourself.

"The biggest thing is having that individual plan, you never really know until you're in the situation but it gives you some background of what you may experience so you can start to develop that personal plan," said Chief Alan Rowe.

The second piece of the class will see officials go over what to expect from law enforcement; how they're going to respond and what officials need from the public in order to control the situation as safe as possible.

The first seminar was this past weekend. The department will be offering it every month throughout the semesters.

Officials say they'll go and teach at local businesses and organizations to accommodate anyone interested.

