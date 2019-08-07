Valdosta Police arrest 15-year-old on armed robbery charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department says they have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection to an armed robbery in the 1100 block of West Magnolia Street.

VPD says around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to the residence to an armed robbery call.

Officials say a BOLO was issued with a description of the suspect and he was quickly located and taken into custody without incident.

According to authorities, the victim and witnesses say the teen approached the victim with a black hand gun and demanded property that belonged to the victim.

Officials say the teen stole money from the victim and fled the area.

Authorities say the teen is being held at a regional youth detention center and has been charged with armed robbery.

VPD says no one was injured during this incident.

Authorities have not identified the juvenile.