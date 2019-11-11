Valdosta Police arrest 23-year-old man on aggravated assault charge

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a 23-year-old man Sunday after he hit a guest at his ex-girlfriend's house with a metal bar.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West College Street around 3:36 a.m. Sunday, the department says. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, Jordan Hunter, came to her home uninvited.

The victim also told police that Hunter forced his way into the home and hit a guest there with a metal bar. Police say the victims were able to force Hunter out of the home and he left the scene.

A "be on the lookout" alert was given out to officers in Valdosta and the surrounding area for Hunter's vehicle. A VPD officer saw Hunter's vehicle on South Patterson Street, then promptly arrested him without incident.

Hunter was booked into Lowndes County Jail on aggravated assault, burglary and simple battery charges.

One victim had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

"We are glad the victims in this incident were alright and we are proud of our officers for working quickly to get this offender off of the streets," VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns says.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.