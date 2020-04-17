Valdosta Police arrest man on charges of terroristic threats, simple battery against officers

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department says they have arrested a man after he allegedly spit on officers, telling them he had COVID-19 and that they they were "going to die."

VPD says on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of North Troup Street to investigate a shoplifting case.

Authorities say upon arrival, officers located and detained the offender, later identified as 43-year-old Antonio McGee, and after determining he had shoplifted a beer from the store, began to walk him to a patrol vehicle.

Officials say McGee then told officers he had coronavirus and began to spit on them, saying they were going to die.

VPD says McGee was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of theft by shoplifting, simple batter against police officer (three counts), terroristic threats and acts and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

"Our department has taken measures to determine if McGee is infected with COVID-19," said Lt. Scottie Johns. "We have also taken steps to ensure our officers' health has not been compromised. The offender's actions towards our officers is uncalled for."