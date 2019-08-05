Valdosta Police arrest woman on child cruelty, drug possession charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 5, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department says they have arrested a woman on charges of child cruelty and drug possession after a citizen reported a young child sleeping on a bench to law enforcement.

VPD says around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Fry Street after a citizen reported a young child sleeping on a bench.

Officials say they were informed by the child that they had been on the bench all day and hadn't eaten.

Authorities say following an investigation, they found other children at the residence with no parental supervision.

VPD says after a while on scene, the mother of the children, 35-year-old Ebony Campbell, arrived and could not tell officers how long she had been gone for or where she had been.

Officials say Campbell allowed for a check of the residence for the well being of the children and, during the check, marijuana and pills were found in easy reach of the kids.

VPD says it was determined the living situation was not suitable for the children and the Department of Family Children Services responded and placed the children in a safe environment.

Authorities say Campbell was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of cruelty to children in the first degree (four counts), possession of a schedule IV narcotic, reckless conduct (three counts) and possession of marijuana.

“This is an example of the devastation drugs can cause. They not only destroy the parent’s life they also destroy the children’s lives. I am so grateful to the citizen who noticed this young child and caused this situation to be brought to light," said Lieutenant Scottie Johns.