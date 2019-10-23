Valdosta Police investigate drive-by shooting

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News 10

October 23, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Three men are facing charges after a shooting in a Valdosta neighborhood.

Just down the road from the Valdosta Police Department officers said they witnessed a drive-by shooting near the corner of Gordon and Toombs streets.

After officers stopped the car involved, those inside ran on foot.

They arrested Demarcus Thomas, William Gordon and Daniel Pinkney.

They now face charges of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

Justin Gehrsky, a Valdosta resident, said the entire ordeal is disturbing, but also just wasn’t smart.

“I wouldn’t consider it just because it’s by the police station. People are brash and do things that are rash. I think it’s just foolish," said Gehrsky.

Gehrsky said he’s glad to hear the men were arrested.

Gehsky said it speaks to the great work community law enforcement has done.

Officers said this is still under investigation and more charges could follow.

