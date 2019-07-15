Valdosta Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

July 15, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Jones Street.

VPD says around 11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of a shooting and found a victim who had been shot.

Officials say the victim said someone he knew shot him in the leg.

Authorities say they provided first aid and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

VPD says they are continuing their investigation and believe it is an isolated incident.

 
