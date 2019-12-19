67-year-old man riding motorized scooter shot in Valdosta

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in the area of West Savannah Avenue and South Toombs Street.

Police say when they responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Wednesday, they found the 67-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his torso.

The victim was given first aid, then emergency medical services took him to South Georgia Medical Center. The injuries weren't serious and he is in stable condition now.

According to investigators, the victim had been riding a motorized scooter on the sidewalk. Then, an unknown man approached him and started talking to him. Police say the man then took out a gun and shot the victim and got away from the area in an unknown vehicle.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

Chief Leslie Manahan said there was some confusion about this shooting on social media.

“There were a lot of conflicting stores that were on social media about this incident," she said. "Another local law enforcement agency was involved in a vehicle pursuit near this location, at the same time as our shooting incident. The vehicle pursuit was not related in any way with this shooting case.”

The investigation is still active. If you have any information that would help police, contact them at 229-293-3145.

