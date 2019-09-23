Valdosta police investigate Monday homicide

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed.

Police were called to West Mary Street near the Sunset Hill Cemetery Monday afternoon. The call came in for someone who was shot inside a vehicle. Officials said when they arrived, one man was pronounced dead on scene. They said a second victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

Authorities have not released information about the victims, but said they are all under the age of thirty.

West Mary Street and Melody Drive were blocked off, with about a dozen squad cars with the Valdosta Police Department responding.

"Throughout our investigation so far we can safely say that this vehicle was over in the 1100 block of Melody Drive just prior to this, and not sure about the altercation, but we did find some shell casing over there and it appears they were shot over there," said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Police said no one is in custody yet, officials are still interviewing victims and people involved.

The incident is still under investigation by the Valdosta Police Department, anyone with information is asked to call police.

Officials said they do not believe this to be a safety concern for the whole community, but that they believe the victims to be the intended target.