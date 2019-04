By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department is working to identify multiple suspects in an identity theft investigation.

Police say the suspects are believed to be connected to recent identity theft, credit card fraud and the forgery of a card.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Detective Ellen Mulvaney at (229) 293-3128 or emulvaney@valdostacity.com.