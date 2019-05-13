Valdosta Police looking for suspect accused of stabbing man in neck

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department is searching for an "armed and dangerous" fugitive they say is wanted for a recent stabbing.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Morris Jerome Thompson.

VPD says around 5:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a physical fight between family members in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Valdosta.

At the scene, officers located a man they say had been stabbed in the neck.

Witnesses said that the victim had gotten into a fight with Thompson just prior to the stabbing. Thompson reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Thompson for aggravated assault.

Thompson is described as 6'1" tall and approximately 235 pounds.

VPD says Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and to instead call 911.

VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved in this incident. On a day when mothers are to be celebrated, unfortunately, this family had to be part of a violent incident that did not need to occur."

Anyone with information on the case or Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department.