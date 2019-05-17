Valdosta Police looking for shooting suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old believed to be involved in a Thursday night shooting.

Officers say around 10:28 p.m. on Thursday, officials were dispatched to a housing complex in the 800 block of South Fry Street in reference to a shooting.

Authorities say upon arrival, officials located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

VPD says an investigation revealed that the shooter was 33-year-old David Moore, who knew the victim.

Officials say a motive is unknown.

Authorities say they have obtained arrest warrants for Moore on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Officers say they do not know where Moore is at this time and that he is considered armed and dangerous.

“If the suspect is spotted, citizens are asked to do not have any contact with him and to contact 911 immediately,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.