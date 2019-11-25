Valdosta Police arrest 22-year-old man in connection to armed robbery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested a 22-year-old man on Friday in connection to an armed robbery on Baytree Road.

When officers arrived at the 2200 block of Baytree Road around 6:55 p.m., the victim told them he met with the suspect, identified as Dan'Kerous DeBruce, to buy a cell phone. The victim also told police during the meeting a second suspect approached him with a gun and demanded he give DeBruce the money.

Police say DeBruce ended up taking the cell phone and the undisclosed amount of money. Responding officers located DeBruce in the are and detained him, the department says.

While he was being interviewed, DeBruce told police several accounts of what happened, including that he was a victim of a crime. The department says after investigating, officers found Debruce was not a victim of a crime, but an offender.

Debruce was taken to Lowndes County Jail on armed robbery and making a false report charges.

