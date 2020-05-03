Valdosta Police: man in custody after firing up to 20 shots in street

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) –

A man was taken into custody Sunday night after firing 10 to 20 shots while standing in a street, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Fawnwood Circle around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man allegedly shooting at the ground.

According to VPD, officers engaged the man in a brief standoff, but they were able to take him into custody without harm to himself or others.

Officials indicated Fawnwood Circle wood remain closed as officers continued the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.