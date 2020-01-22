Valdosta Public Works beats cold temps

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 22, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Cold temperatures aren't slowing down crews in Valdosta Wednesday as workers bundled up to help keep the streets clean.

The City of Valdosta Public Works staff aren't afraid of anything when it comes to weather. Staff said when it gets cold, it can sometimes cause machines to run a bit slower or take longer to get going, but at the end of the day, the chill is motivation to get moving and get the job done.

Joshua Hunt is a Heavy Equipment Operator for Valdosta Public Works. On Wednesday he was out collecting yard debris and large items left on the side of roads throughout the city.

He said handling the cold is all about preparation.

"I'm looking at my phone, like when I get off today I'm going to look at it, when I get ready to go to bed tonight I'm going to look at the weather conditions for tomorrow. That'll tell me what I need to do," Hunt said. "I have these things called hot hands, little pouches you shake up and they heat up. Put those in your pockets, in your boots, they provide us with coats.. you just prepare for it."

Public Works staff said there is always work to be done to make the city safer and cleaner, which means braving the conditions and the elements no matter what.

"It's just one of those things, it's just part of the job," Hunt said.

Hunt said when it comes to working in the cold, or in the afternoon South Georgia summer heat, he would take the cold, because you can always bundle up and add more layers.