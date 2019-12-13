Valdosta QB Rodemaker commits to Seminoles

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta High School quarterback Tate Rodemaker has announced on Twitter he will be signing with Florida State during next week's early signing period.

I will be signing with FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY on December 18th #NolesUp �� pic.twitter.com/xsrVPNgmwo — ǝʇɐʇ (@TateRodemaker) December 13, 2019

Rodemaker received an offer from FSU on Wednesday, and is the only committed quarterback to FSU's 2020 class at this time.

Florida State beat out South Florida, Pitt and Baylor, among other schools, for the services of the three-star prospect.

247Sports calls him the 51st best prospect in the state of Georgia and the 575th best in the country.

Rodemaker threw for 3,234 yards this season to accompany 43 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.