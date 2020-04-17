Valdosta Regional Airport to receive $1.1 million in aid

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta Regional Airport is set to receive $1,183,547 in the coming weeks to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act Airport Grant Program.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a press release Tuesday.

According to Jim Galloway, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority and airport manager of Valdosta Regional Airport, rental car transactions account for about 20% of Valdosta Regional Airport's revenue. During the COVID-19 outbreak, that business is almost at a standstill.

The airport parking lot, which was typically full on any given day, is now left empty. But Galloway says it's a "lemons to lemonade" situation.

"So now with the reduced amount of travel, we're able to seal-coat and stripe the parking lot and make it all nice and new-looking out there. So we're trying to take advantage of that situation," Galloway said.

The amount of funding the facility is said to receive almost amounts to a whole year's budget for Valdosta Regional Airport.

Unlike other funds they've received, this grant will allow more freedom in terms of what it's used for.

"The rules are quite different on how we can use the money than we do for our normal grants, which are usually for big construction projects," he said. "These can be used for other projects such as maintenance."

Galloway says he's presented a list to his team consisting of about six new potential projects. A few main items on that list are

One major item on the list is to replace the roof over the main commercial terminal. The building is more than twenty years old and showing its age. He says that replacement will cost about $350,000.

Other items include a new air handler costing about $100,000 and the repainting of buildings and hangers.

"We appreciate this, but we fully understand that the people that are paying for this grant haven't been born yet," Gallaway said. "So we need to keep that in mind. But we're hoping that we can help our local economy come back up as soon as we can."

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.