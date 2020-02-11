Valdosta School Board meeting Tuesday with potential re-vote on Rodemaker

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 11, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta School Board is set to meet Tuesday night and, on the agenda, a "recommendation to return" one head football coach; Alan Rodemaker, who was unexpectedly fired two weeks ago.

In a letter from Rodemaker's attorney, Sam Dennis, they requested a re-vote from the school board, saying "no legitimate reason was given," as to why the head coach was let go.

And, it looks like they've gotten what they requested.

On January 28, the school board voted not to bring Rodemaker back for the 2020 season in a 5-4 vote.

In a statement, Dennis says the board's action was done "without warning, without notice and without an opportunity to be heard."

In the days sense, major community backlash erupted, with former and current players, parents and fans, all fighting for their coach back.

WCTV has repeatedly reached to school board members, but the response has remained the same; that the issue is a personnel matter and they cannot comment further.

The meeting location was changed to the Performing Arts Center at the Old Valdosta High School. 30 minutes has been allocated for public participation.

The meeting is expected to begin around 7 p.m.