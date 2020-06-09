Valdosta State returning to face-to-face classes in fall

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University announced Monday it has received approval to return to face-to-face classes for the fall 2020 semester.

"We would like to thank Blazer Nation for the compassion and strength you have shown in the face of these uncertain times," VSU wrote in a Facebook post.

The university says it is still finalizing the details for reopening campus. It says the focus is on the safety of students and employees.

More information will be released in the coming weeks, and you can find the latest on the university's coronavirus webpage.

