Valdosta State announces 2020 football schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 16, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta State Blazers have announced their 2020 football schedule.

VSU will open with two of their first three games at home, September 12 against Kentucky State and September 26 against North Greenville.

Albany State, on September 19, is sandwiched between the two games at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

A two-game road swing, the longest of the season for the Blazers, follows, with trips to Mississippi College (October 3) and Pensacola to face the reigning DII national champions, West Florida (October 10).

For the rest of the season, the Blazers will alternate home and away games, with home matchups coming against Delta State (October 17, homecoming), Shorter (October 31) and West Georgia (November 14) while taking to the road to face Florida Tech (October 24) and West Alabama (November 7).

Valdosta State went 10-1 last year and 8-0 in conference play, dropping their only game of the season in the first round of the playoffs to West Florida, 38-35.

For the full 2020 Blazer schedule, click here.