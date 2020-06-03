Valdosta State announces football game with Savannah State

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State has added a football game against Savannah State, set for September 5.

Blazers Add Savannah State to 2020 Football Schedule https://t.co/MR6NFkox7I — Valdosta State Blazers (@BlazerAthletics) June 3, 2020

The game is possible because Valdosta State had an open date to start the season, according to the school press release.

Savannah State was supposed to play Florida Tech, but they had to cancel the program because of coronavirus. Florida Tech is believe to be the first program in the nation to cancel football because of the pandemic.

The last time these two schools played was Sept. 14, 1996, with VSU winning, 21-7.

The Blazers lead the all-time series 5-0, and is 3-0 at home against the Savannah State.