Valdosta State brings back Bioblitz this Saturday

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University is bringing back a popular opportunity to embrace biology.

On Saturday, Valdosta State will host its second Bioblitz at Grassy Pond. It's a chance for the community to work alongside scientists and local experts to learn about different species in the region.

The goal of a Bioblitz is to identify as many species as possible in a 24 hour period.

The university held its first Bioblitz last fall. The group found a new species of lichen, never before spotted in the United States.

Organizers said discoveries like those are what this event is all about.

"The species that are in a location change all the time," said biology professor Emily Cantonwine. "It's really wise to just go out there and just monitor the species you have at a location, and a Bioblitz is just a way to get the public involved. So they are learning as the scientists are actually out there exploring."

The Bioblitz will run all day Saturday at Grassy Pond. The event is free and open to the public.

Participants can learn how to identify species, from insects, birds and other wildlife.

There will also be scavenger hunts and opportunities to learn about nature photography.

Organizers said there will be activities catered for all ages, and you do not need to be an expert to enjoy the experience.