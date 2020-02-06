Valdosta State cancels basketball doubleheader against Shorter Thursday

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University's scheduled basketball double-header against Shorter University has been cancelled Thursday night due to expected inclement weather.
VSU closed campus starting at 4 p.m. due to the expected weather coming through the area Thursday night.
(2/2) All campus offices and buildings, including the Union, Library, and Rec Center are closed. All events, including the basketball games, have been canceled.— Valdosta State (@valdostastate) February 6, 2020
The women were set for a 6 p.m. tip off against the Hawks, with the men set to tip at 8 p.m.
VSU says they are working with both Shorter and the Gulf South Conference on possibly rescheduling games for Friday.