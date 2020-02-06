Valdosta State cancels basketball doubleheader against Shorter Thursday

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University's scheduled basketball double-header against Shorter University has been cancelled Thursday night due to expected inclement weather.

VSU closed campus starting at 4 p.m. due to the expected weather coming through the area Thursday night.

(2/2) All campus offices and buildings, including the Union, Library, and Rec Center are closed. All events, including the basketball games, have been canceled.



For more information, follow Valdosta State on Twitter and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/4XilA2bogh — Valdosta State (@valdostastate) February 6, 2020

The women were set for a 6 p.m. tip off against the Hawks, with the men set to tip at 8 p.m.

VSU says they are working with both Shorter and the Gulf South Conference on possibly rescheduling games for Friday.