Valdosta State cancels basketball doubleheader against Shorter Thursday

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
February 6, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University's scheduled basketball double-header against Shorter University has been cancelled Thursday night due to expected inclement weather.

VSU closed campus starting at 4 p.m. due to the expected weather coming through the area Thursday night.

The women were set for a 6 p.m. tip off against the Hawks, with the men set to tip at 8 p.m.

VSU says they are working with both Shorter and the Gulf South Conference on possibly rescheduling games for Friday.

 
