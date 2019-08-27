Valdosta State creates Virtual Reality Lab

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 27, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University is taking hands on learning to a new reality.

Valdosta State University has created a new Virtual Reality Lab. The technology provides students with experiential learning in a controlled and safe environment.

The lab was designed by Dr. Bobbie Ticknor, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at VSU. Ticknor has used the virtual reality technology for correctional behavior, aiding individuals to become reacclimated in to society after long convictions, or recovering from substance abuse.

"So if they were a substance abuser they would have to imagine being in a bar to use this. But with virtual reality we can actually take them to a virtual bar, and they can learn what their triggers are. They can learn how to change their thoughts to they don't go in to the bar in the first place," Ticknor said.

Dr. TIcknor has since brought this concept to the classroom. The lab opened up to students this summer. It features more than a dozen virtual reality headsets, ranging from fairly simple to extremely immersive.

It allows Department of Criminal Justice students an opportunity to learn skills like de-escalation and use of force in what could be potentially dangerous situations, but to do so in a safe way.

Dr. Ticknor calls the concept 'gamefication.'

"You take a concept and you gamify it, so it makes it feel like a video game almost," Ticknor said. "It feels like they're playing, but what they're actually doing is learning."

With a wide variety of scenarios, students can experience things like a traffic stop, analyzing a crime scene, talking down a bridge jumper, or even an active shooter situation.

The university said the simulations are provided by NSENA, based in New York City.

Having gone through classroom training, it allows the students to put what they've learned to the test in a virtual world.

Criminal Justice student Navella Holloway took the course over the summer. She said it make her confident in the career of forensic psychology she is pursuing.

"Definitely more prepared than just reading from a book, or reading from a slideshow," Holloway said. "It made me feel like this is what I want to do, especially with the interrogation part of talking to people, trying to work through what happened, what they've been through, stuff like that."

While the lab was created for the Department of Criminal Justice, Ticknor said she has made it available to all the departments on campus. She said the biology department can use it for things like touring the human body, or following the path of a virus.

University officials are also working with the history department to develop a program to allow students to sit in the room during the Signing of The Declaration of Independence.

The university hopes to expand programs to more departments as they think of new ways to use it.