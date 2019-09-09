Valdosta State remains top team in Division II

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The defending champion Valdosta Blazers sit atop the Division II coaches poll after one week of play.
Here is the @NCAADII Week 1 Coaches Poll #d2fb— AFCA (@WeAreAFCA) September 9, 2019
1. @valdostastatefb
2. @FerrisFootball
3. @MinnStFootball
Following their 38-3 over Albany State on Saturday, the Blazers have now won 16 straight games and have been victorious in 19 of their last 20 games.
VSU garnered 31 first-place votes, with only Northwest Missouri St. (#7) garnering first-place votes (#1).
Blazer quarterback Rogan Wells was also named the Gulf South Conference's Offensive Player of the Week after passing for 215 yards, rushing for 50 more and logging two touchdowns.
#GSCFB Players of the Week— The GSC (@GulfSouth) September 9, 2019
𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟵, 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵
The Blazers return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 14, for their second game of the season against Ohio Dominican. Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN3.