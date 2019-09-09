Valdosta State remains top team in Division II

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 9, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The defending champion Valdosta Blazers sit atop the Division II coaches poll after one week of play.

Following their 38-3 over Albany State on Saturday, the Blazers have now won 16 straight games and have been victorious in 19 of their last 20 games.

VSU garnered 31 first-place votes, with only Northwest Missouri St. (#7) garnering first-place votes (#1).

Blazer quarterback Rogan Wells was also named the Gulf South Conference's Offensive Player of the Week after passing for 215 yards, rushing for 50 more and logging two touchdowns.

The Blazers return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 14, for their second game of the season against Ohio Dominican. Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN3.